LAPD investigating molestation claims by 1980s child star Corey Feldman

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating allegations by Corey Feldman that he was sexually abused while working as a child actor in Hollywood.

Feldman has for several years talked about being a victim of pedophiles in Hollywood. But this week, he made a formal report to police. An LAPD spokesperson confirmed Feldman’s statement but did not provide details.

The 46-year-old actor announced he was making the report Monday on his Twitter account. The star of such 1980s movies including “The Goonies,” “Stand By Me” and “The Lost Boys” has repeatedly alleged that other child stars of his era were also abused.

