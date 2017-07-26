An L.A. firefighter choked and seriously injured a man giving out Halloween candy. His sentence? No jail

For nearly six minutes, Samuel Chang slurped in desperate, ragged breaths as four men held him down on a Chatsworth street on Halloween night.

“Stop fighting us and I will loosen up,” says a man sporting a He-Man costume, who can be seen restraining Chang in a chokehold in a video that captured the encounter two years ago.

Minutes later, Chang went limp. The men who had been holding him down quickly performed CPR, and paramedics were called to the scene.

Chang would remain hospitalized for weeks — suffering a hemorrhage, kidney failure, severe head trauma and other injuries that he says still affect him to this day – and Los Angeles police detectives later concluded he was the victim of a felony assault at the hands of an off-duty city firefighter, court records show.

After criminal charges were filed against Eric Carpenter in December 2015, a probation report concluded Carpenter deserved at least a year in jail, noting Chang could have died.

But prosecutors recently gave Carpenter a plea deal that spared him any time behind bars, and he remains on duty as a city firefighter today. The outcome has infuriated Chang’s family and his attorney, who alleges Carpenter received preferential treatment from the district attorney’s office — a charge Carpenter’s attorney strongly denies.

Carpenter’s lawyer, Michael Goldstein, served as Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey’s campaign finance director when she was first elected in 2012, according to his website. He has donated thousands of dollars to her political accounts over the years, according to campaign finance records.

“I think it raises the appearance of impropriety,” said attorney David Ring, who plans to represent Chang in a civil lawsuit against the assailants.

Ring said Chang’s family was repeatedly assured by prosecutors that Carpenter would serve time behind bars.

Calls to the prosecutor assigned the case, Deputy Dist. Atty. Jonathan Chung, were not returned. Goldstein and the district attorney’s office denied the lawyer’s connections to Lacey had anything to do with the plea deal.

In a statement, the office said prosecutors did not believe they could win a conviction against the defendants on the original felony assault charges.

Chang approached children on Carpenter’s property multiple times with his “pants zipper part way down” and did not comply with requests to leave, according to the statement. Chang then “ran toward the children a third time where he was then assaulted by the defendants when they took him to the ground and held him there as they waited for the police to arrive.”

The statement said Goldstein “received the same treatment available to any other defense attorney. His relationship with the district attorney had absolutely nothing to do with the resolution of this case.”

The district attorney’s office said it “does not condone the actions of the defendants. The injuries sustained by the victim, although unintended, were nevertheless unlawful.”

Prosecutors also downplayed the severity of the harm done to Chang, saying he “did not sustain permanent neurological injuries,” according to the statement.

Ring called the statement “outrageous,” saying it was an attempt by the district attorney’s office “to try to justify its pathetic prosecution of this case.” He denied that Chang harassed children and said there was no evidence that his client’s zipper was down.

Goldstein said he presented his side of the case to Chung, the prosecutor assigned to the case, and his supervisor. Later, Chung offered to allow Carpenter to plead to a felony that could be dropped down to a misdemeanor upon completion of Carpenter’s prison sentence, according to Goldstein. But Carpenter, 40, refused the deal, since a felony conviction would cost him his job as a firefighter, Goldstein said.

The lawyer said he then appealed over Chung’s supervisor's head, arranging a meeting with regional Director Victoria Adams. That meeting was also attended by one of the D.A.’s top officials, Asst. Dist. Atty. Joseph Esposito.

Goldstein said he told them he had found witnesses who saw Chang harassing young children on Carpenter’s property and that Chang had his fly down. And he said he presented security video that contradicted statements by Chang that he was chased by Carpenter. Sometime after the meeting, Chung offered him the plea deal that spared Carpenter jail time, Goldstein said. Carpenter, Goldstein said, was adamant his actions were justified and was prepared to go to trial but eventually accepted the plea deal to put the episode behind him.

Esposito did not respond to requests for comment.

The plea deal left LAPD investigators crestfallen, according to multiple law enforcement sources with knowledge of the case who requested anonymity for fear of reprisals.

Goldstein insists the LAPD failed to interview his witnesses.

“Our team worked longer and harder than everyone else on this,” he said.

Chang, a 24-year-old graduate student at the University of California, Santa Barbara, said he still can’t understand why the men attacked him. He can barely remember anything between the Halloween assault and waking up in a hospital on Nov. 4, 2015.

“I felt helpless. They wouldn’t stop even as I told them I could not breathe,” Chang said.

On Halloween night, Chang said he wanted to give out candy to trick-or-treaters. But with few children going door-to-door in the gated community where his parents live, he and his mother drove to his grandmother’s Chatsworth residence.

Dressed in a mish-mash of a Halloween costume, including a Dracula mask and a white “Mickey Mouse” glove, Chang walked down Celtic Street and ended up in front of Carpenter’s home, according to an affidavit submitted by detectives with the LAPD’s elite Robbery-Homicide Division, which investigated the case.

Carpenter and three other men approached Chang and demanded to know why he was there. Police identified two of the men as Michael Anthony Vitar — an off-duty firefighter who gained fame as a child actor in the Disney film “The Sandlot” — and Thomas Molnar, one of Carpenter’s neighbors. The fourth man was never charged.

Chang explained that he was giving out candy, and one of the men asked if the sweets were laced with drugs, according to the affidavit.

Unnerved, Chang said no, pulled out his phone and began recording. Videos taken by Chang and others were taken as evidence by the LAPD and were extensively relied on in the affidavit.

In several video clips, Chang can be seen backing away as the men, led by Carpenter in a He-Man costume bristling with fake muscles, repeatedly asked Chang why he was on “their block.” Chang told police he smelled alcohol on the men’s breath.