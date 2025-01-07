‘If you go any further, you will die’: Fleeing flames from Palisades addiction recovery center

Firefighters focus their efforts on a burning house on Bollinger Drive in Pacific Palisades amid the Palisades fire Tuesday.

Gregg Champion was trying to reach his Pacific Palisades business on Tuesday morning when he was met with flames so intense he could feel their heat and smoke so dense he struggled to breathe.

Champion, 56, was about 100 yards away from the door of his business, the drug treatment and addiction center Start-Up Recovery on Paseo Miramar, when fire personnel battling the Palisades fire stopped him.

“If you go any further, you will die,” a firefighter told him.

While he and a treatment center employee had been heading toward the addiction recovery center, other staff members had evacuated all clients.

Champion was led down a hill leading away from his business by fire personnel and headed to his home on Grenola Street. He and his family gathered overnight bags and personal items and sat through an hour and a half of traffic before making it out of Pacific Palisades.

A firefighting plane makes a drop on the wind-driven Palisades fire on Tuesday. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

They were looking for a hotel room for the night and monitoring news reports on the fire. Champion’s daughters attend Calvary Christian School and Palisades Jewish Early Childhood Center Chabad. On TV news, Champion watched the latter school burn.

“The best thing you can do is prepare to evacuate,” he said. “I have three beautiful daughters, an amazing wife and two dogs, and I’m just going to be safe rather than sorry.”

At Calvary Christian School, a teacher told The Times they were surprised by the speed of the Palisades fire.

“There have been fires before, and we’re always really cautious. We always have an eye on safety,” said the educator, who was not authorized to speak publicly. “But this popped up so quickly. It looked like a movie; it was really quite startling.”

With 15 minutes of the first notification of the fire at the school at 701 Palisades Drive, fire engines from Station 23 began streaming up the roadway. At first, the school ordered instructors to keep the children inside and began handing out masks.

People watch the Palisades fire from the California Incline in Santa Monica on Tuesday afternoon. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

“There was a tremendous amount of smoke on the campus,” the teacher said. “We could see the flames. Some of the students were upset that their homes were taken or up in flames. It was very traumatic.”

Parents began to pick up their children, so when school administrators decided to evacuate the school, most of the students had already left. The teacher, along with other staff, had carefully monitored who was picking up the children: “We just can’t hand kids off to those we don’t know.”

Those children who remained proceeded down Palisades Drive — hand in hand, guided by staff members — to Station 23. From there, with air quality worsening and roads closed, they continued to Pacific Coast Highway, stopping first at Gladstones Restaurant and then walking farther down the highway to the Bel Air Bay Club, a mile and a half from the school.

“We were walking all the way,” said the teacher. “We did a good job snagging kids. Some couldn’t go home because of the fire. It happened so quickly.”

