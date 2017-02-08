Oakland investigators visited Ghost Ship dozens of times before fire that killed 36, city records show

City records released Wednesday show that various Oakland officials visited the Ghost Ship warehouse scores of times and investigated at least 10 code enforcement complaints in the years before a massive fire killed 36 people last December.

The release of the records, requested by The Times and other media outlets, comes amid growing questions about why Oakland officials didn’t take action against the warehouse despite years of complaints about safety problems and the property’s illegal use as a residential dwelling and entertainment venue.

In a report dated March 1, 2015, an Oakland police officer wrote of an illegal rave reported at the property. The officer said in the report that “I did not cite” and left the scene.

Oakland officials released some records but withheld others that it considers relevant to the criminal investigation of the Dec. 2 fire, one of the worst in modern California history. The fire occurred during an illegal concert.

The warehouse and an adjacent vacant were the subject of 10 code enforcement complaints and 39 code enforcement inspections since 2004, city records showed. The most recent inspection, in November 2016, a month before the fire, was focused on the vacant lot.

Tenants who had businesses on the International Boulevard side of the building complained of blocked fire exits and frequent electrical outages and short circuits, including incidents when light fixtures sparked. One salon owner told The Times that she had been told by a city inspector to not complain or the building might be closed and jobs lost.

City records show 23 code enforcement inspections and 16 visits by fire department inspectors since 1999, the most recent in 2016.

But the city said it could find no records of commercial inspections of the Ghost Ship by the Oakland fire department. It said those inspections, required for commercial spaces, would have been "elective."

Additionally, the records show nearly 100 calls to police from the property.

The files include an email written by a city employee lamenting that code inspectors checking on complaints of trash and illegal housing at the Ghost Ship had repeatedly walked away after being refused entrance to the building.

"Had it not been ignored, while we can't predict the outcome of that effort, we clearly now know what can happen if it doesn't get follow-thru and resolution," wrote the staffer, whose name was redacted.

On Tuesday, officials confirmed that Oakland Fire Chief Teresa Deloach Reed, whose department has come under criticism for what many consider lax inspection at the Ghost Ship, has taken a leave from her position.

Oakland officials refused to provide details about Reed’s leave. A city spokesman said Deputy Chief Darin White had been appointed acting fire chief.

Oakland officials have faced criticism for a slow response to questions about the city’s inspection history and whether it dropped the ball when it came to the Ghost Ship.

“I strongly believe that sunshine helps to light the path forward,” Mayor Libby Schaaf said in a statement with the release of the documents. “I recognize the media and others have been frustrated by the time it has taken to assemble these documents from many different departments because we were determined to cast a wide net to provide all relevant information and take an exhaustive look at not just the warehouse, but also the immediately adjacent properties. Transparency is critical. Our impacted community deserves to know all the facts about this tragedy.”