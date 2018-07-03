Kevin Spacey is target of more criminal sex crime investigations in London, now has six accusers in Britain

Any sex crime involving an adult that occurred in 1992 would fall outside California’s statute of limitations. Two years ago, California lawmakers enacted a law eliminating the previous 10-year statute of limitations for rape — the most serious of sex crimes — but that does not include offenses prior to 2016. Spacey also is facing criminal investigation in Nantucket, Mass., after an 18-year-old reported to authorities in November that Spacey grabbed his genitals in a bar in 2016.