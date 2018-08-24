More details emerge about Kevin Spacey sexual battery case in Malibu

The latest investigation into Oscar winner Kevin Spacey under review by the Los Angeles District Attorney's office involves an allegation that he sexually battered a man in Malibu in October 2016.
Prosecutors on Monday began reviewing the Los Angeles County Sheriff's investigation into Spacey involving the alleged 2016 incident that was reported in May. Law enforcement sources told The Times on Thursday that the investigation concerns a "sexual battery" -- an unwanted touching of another person for purposes of sexual arouse, gratification or abuse. It often involves acts such as groping, though no further details about this investigation were immediately available.
Spacey’s attorney did not return calls and an email for comment.
The offense of sexual battery can be a misdemeanor or felony charge depending on the seriousness of the offense.
If the allegation falls within a misdemeanor, the complaint against the actor would be too old to charge. But if it is a felony-level sexual battery allegation it would be within the statute of limitations.
Sheriff's spokeswoman Nicole Nishida said she could not discuss the specifics of the allegation against Spacey beyond that the incident allegedly took place in Malibu in October 2016.
It is the second investigation of Spacey that prosecutors are reviewing. While prosecutors have not made a decision on that earlier incident, it allegedly occurred in the 1990s and would fall outside the statute of limitations.
Spacey is also the subject of six police investigations in London, dating to 1996, and one in Nantucket, Mass., where he was accused of groping an 18-year-old man in a bar.
Dmitry Gorin, a former sex crimes prosecutor In L.A. who now defends those accused of such crimes, said penal code 243.4 sexual battery is typically charged as a misdemeanor and most of the time it involves touching over clothing.
"It is rarely charged as a felony," he said.
When it comes to the felony level of the crime, it usually involves touching on the bare skin beneath clothing or restraining them while doing the touching, he said. "In those cases, prosecutors will often pursue other more serious sex crimes charges, he said.
A misdemeanor conviction can result in a year in jail, but felony sexual battery conviction can lead a judge to sentence a defendant to up to four years in prison.