A state official overseeing Koreatown bars was on the take for years, prosecutors say

A California official who enforced the state’s liquor laws in Koreatown schemed with a businessman to shake down karaoke bar owners as part of a brazen ploy that went on for years, federal prosecutors alleged Friday.
Wilbur M. Salao, 46, and Scott Seo, 49, appeared in court earlier this week on an array of federal crimes stemming from the fraud allegations. Both men pleaded not guilty and were released on bond, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement.
The alleged con carried out by the men was detailed in a 26-page indictment handed down by a grand jury last month and unsealed this week.
Salao, a longtime employee of the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, awarded valuable liquor licenses, directed investigations and meted out punishments to bar owners in Los Angeles’ Koreatown for several years until he left the agency in 2017, the indictment said.
According to prosecutors, Salao accepted more than $28,000 in bribes and kickbacks from Seo, a former ABC employee who owned a consulting business that targeted Koreatown bars that needed help navigating the state’s stringent liquor laws and licensing requirements.
In exchange for the money, Salao allegedly took his cues from Seo on which karaoke bars and other businesses should be targeted for raids and investigations. Once they were in ABC’s crosshairs, Seo would offer to help bar owners resolve their problems for a fee, according to the indictment.
Seo's attorney, Stanley L. Friedman, declined to comment. A lawyer for Salao could not be reached.
As part of the scam, Salao would expedite license applications for Seo’s clients and delay those of owners who refused to work with the consultant, the indictment said. He also tipped off Seo when Los Angeles police officers were conducting undercover operations at Koreatown bars, prosecutors alleged. He once sent Seo the photo of an undercover LAPD officer, prosecutors said, so Seo could warn his clients to keep an eye out for him.
“We will not tolerate the shakedown of local businesses by corrupt public officials and their cohorts,” said United States Attorney Nick Hanna. “All businesses subject to enforcement and licensing requirements should be able to play on the same level field.”
The men’s dealings involved at least eight businesses in Koreatown, according to the indictment.
One was a bar ABC officers raided in 2011. Afterward, Seo allegedly charged the owners $60,000 to help them avoid losing their liquor license, which is required to serve alcohol. Prosecutors said Seo used some of the money to pay off Salao, who issued a temporary license that allowed the establishment to continue operating.
In text messages included in the indictment, Seo and Salao openly discussed their scheme, referring to it as “Asian Persuasion Control” and “Asian Persuasion Coalition.”