Furor is mounting over proposed Koreatown shelter. Is it NIMBYism, or a community 'blindsided' by the city?

Koreatown's been kind to him, said the man, who gave his name only as Tony but is known to most as "Maddogg." Those who walk along this stretch of New Hampshire Avenue daily know he's sick with colon cancer and ask how he's feeling. Others come by with food. Once, a well-dressed man dropped a $100 bill in front of him. When Tony tried to return it to him, the man said it wasn't his.