All eastbound lanes on 10 Freeway in El Monte closed as CHP investigates homicide

All lanes of the eastbound 10 Freeway in El Monte were closed Tuesday morning as authorities investigated a homicide, officials said.

Few details were released about the investigation, which is being handled by the California Highway Patrol, according to the El Monte Police Department.

A SigAlert was issued about 4:30 a.m. in the freeway’s far right lane just east of Peck Road. CHP officials later extended the closure to include all eastbound freeway lanes.

Television footage showed CHP officers huddled near a white car parked along the shoulder of the freeway. The windshield was draped with a yellow tarp.

Authorities could not estimate when the freeway lanes would be reopened.

