Eastbound 134 Freeway closed in Toluca Lake after fatal motorcycle crash

All eastbound lanes of the 134 Freeway were closed in Toluca Lake early Monday after a fatal motorcycle crash, authorities said.

The lanes were closed at Cahuenga Boulevard, and traffic was being diverted, according to the California Highway Patrol. The southbound 101 Freeway to the eastbound 134 was also closed, as was the southbound 170 Freeway to the eastbound 134.

The crash, in which a motorcyclist was killed, was reported at 4:26 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Few details were immediately available.

Authorities said motorists should expect congestion and delays and that they should try to avoid the area.

