Man wanted in death of New York City nurse is charged with North Hollywood sex assault

A man considered a person of interest in a New York City homicide was charged this week with sexually assaulting a woman in North Hollywood, officials said.
Danueal Drayton, 27, of Brooklyn, was arrested Tuesday by detectives from the Los Angeles and New York City police departments, authorities said.
NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said Thursday that investigators think Drayton has used dating websites to target women and that there are “potentially more victims out there,” according to a report in the New York Daily News.
In Los Angeles, investigators say Drayton choked and sexually assaulted a woman after a date, holding her captive inside her North Hollywood apartment on July 22 and 23, according to a statement issued by the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.
Drayton has been charged with attempted murder, forcible rape and false imprisonment, prosecutors said. He is expected to appear in a Van Nuys courtroom Friday.
Police in New York were investigating Drayton in connection with the death of 29-year-old Samantha Stewart, who was killed July 17 in Queens, according to a spokesman for the New York City Police Department.
Police there responded to a 911 call about an unconscious person inside a residence on 145th Road, near John F. Kennedy International Airport. The person, later identified as Stewart, suffered trauma to her neck and head and was pronounced dead at the scene.
An NYPD spokesman said he could not provide information on what, if any, relationship Drayton had with Stewart.
NYPD personnel joined detectives from the LAPD’s North Hollywood division when they arrested Drayton on Tuesday. He is being held in lieu of $1.25 million bail, according to jail records.
Drayton has several prior criminal convictions in New Haven, Conn., for unlawful restraint and violation of a restraining order, court records show. He was due in court in Nassau County, N.Y., next month on an unspecified charge, records show.