Bodyguard for well-known alt-right figure stabbed several times in Santa Monica

A man who works as a bodyguard for a nationally known figure popular among the alt-right was stabbed multiple times in Santa Monica on Saturday night following a dispute in a parking lot, police said.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a brawl broke out in a parking structure near Colorado Avenue and 2nd Street shortly after 11 p.m. on Saturday, according to Lt. Saul Rodriguez, a Santa Monica police spokesman.

The victim was identified by friends as Antonio Foreman, a known member of the Oath Keepers who has worked as a bodyguard for popular alt-right figures such as Tim Gionet, an Internet personality better known by his Twitter handle of @BakedAlaska.

On Twitter, Gionet claimed Foreman had been stabbed nine times in what he described as a racially and politically motivated attack. He also said Foreman was leaving a “Trump event” when he was stabbed.

Rodriguez, however, said the stabbing happened after the suspects and victim got into an argument as they were exiting a parking structure. He did not know anything about where the victim had been prior to the parking lot dispute, but dismissed any suggestion that the victim was attacked because of his race or political beliefs.

“There’s nothing here that would lead us to believe it was targeted or a hate crime or anything like that,” Rodriguez said.

Edgar Khodzhafaryan, 30, and Arsen Bekverdyan, 31, were exiting the parking structure and attempting to call for a parking attendant to help them operate the gate when the victim “made a comment to the suspects which led to an argument,” according to Rodriguez.

All three men exited their vehicles and a fist fight erupted. The suspects fled a short time later, and the victim realized he had been stabbed, Rodriguez said. The victim, whom Rodriguez would not identify, was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Khodzhafaryan and Bekverdyan were arrested late Saturday while being treating for minor injuries at an area hospital, Rodriguez said. Both were booked on suspicion of attempted murder, and Khodzhafaryan is also suspected of a probation violation, according to Rodriguez.

Bekverdyan is being held in lieu of $1 million bail, and has a court appearance scheduled Tuesday, according to online jail records. Bail information about Khodzhafaryan was not immediately available.

The case has been referred to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office, according to Rodriguez. The district attorney’s office did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.

Gionet is a former BuzzFeed employee and popular right-wing Internet personality who has many fans among the alt-right movement, a loosely connected fraternity of white nationalists and other far-right groups.

Foreman is also affiliated with the Oath Keepers, according to Gionet. The Oath Keepers, a group comprised largely of ex-law enforcement officers and military veterans, often provide security for far-right protesters and at demonstrations in support of President Trump.

The group has been described as “one of the largest radical anti-government groups” in the country, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks domestic extremists and hate groups.

Gionet told The Times that Foreman was stabbed nine times by two suspects who made anti-white comments either prior to, or during, the attack. Gionet said Foreman, whom he described as one of his best friends, remains in stable condition at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles.

On Twitter, Gionet claimed one of the suspects yelled, “you’re getting the shank White Boy,” before the attack.

