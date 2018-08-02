Police find 'no evidence' of shots fired at Bakersfield hospital after report of active shooter

A swarm of police officers completed an initial search of Mercy Hospital Southwest in Bakersfield late Wednesday after receiving a report of an active shooter and found “no evidence” that a shooting had occurred, authorities said.
About 8 p.m., Bakersfield police were called to the hospital at 400 Old River Road, where a “code black” had been initiated, Lt. Matthew Hilliard said. Investigators were advised that the code indicates an active shooter on the campus.
After an initial search of the hospital campus, police did not find a shooter, victims or any evidence of a shooting. Neither officers nor anyone they’ve spoken with heard shots fired.
Nearby businesses were advised to lock down their facilities until they determine that the situation is stable, Hilliard said. Cal State Bakersfield urged the campus community via Twitter to avoid the hospital and stay indoors.
“There is no known threat to the campus, UPD will continue to monitor the situation,” the university said.
11 p.m.: This article was updated with the result of the initial police search.
This article was originally published at 9:50 p.m.