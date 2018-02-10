L.A. sheriff's investigators seeking information about Bellflower bar shooting

Los Angeles County sheriff's investigators are asking for the public's help into a shooting that left one man dead and another wounded last weekend outside a Bellflower bar.
Jesus Eduardo Angulo, 20, and a friend were in a parking lot behind the Bottoms Up Bar in the 17400 block of Virginia Avenue about 2:30 a.m. Feb. 3 when someone shot them multiple times, according to sheriff's investigators.
A person inside the closed bar heard gunfire and found the two men outside, Sheriff's Lt. Derrick Alfred said.
Angulo was pronounced dead at the scene about 2:40 a.m., according to Los Angeles County coroner's records. He had been shot in the chest.
The second man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, Alfred said.
Investigators don't have a motive or a suspect in the shooting, officials said. No weapon was found at the scene.
The men were shot near a row of apartments, authorities said, but neither lived in the area. Angulo once lived in Sylmar, Alfred said, but most recently resided in the Pico-Union neighborhood of Central Los Angeles, according to coroner's records.
Beer bottles scattered around the area led investigators to believe that the men were hanging out and drinking in the parking lot, Alfred said. It's unclear whether more people were with the victims prior to the shooting.
The Sheriff's Department released a bulletin Saturday morning asking for anyone with information to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.
Times staff writer Jeanette Marantos contributed to this report.
