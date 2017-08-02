10-acre wildfire burning near UC Berkeley triggers voluntary campus evacuations

A 10-acre wildfire burning in the hills east of UC Berkeley on Wednesday afternoon triggered road closures and voluntary evacuations for some campus buildings, officials said.

Shortly after 3 p.m., university police recommended evacuations of the Lawrence Hall of Science, the Mathematical Sciences Research Institute and the Space Sciences Laboratory.

The blaze drew a response of between 150 to 200 firefighters, as well as helicopters dropping loads of water from a nearby reservoir.

Firefighters had partially contained the blaze, the cause of which is being investigated, according to Berkeley officials.

“The challenges we’re having right now are just steep terrain and heavy timber, just large trees that are holding a lot of heat,” said Oakland Fire Deputy Chief Melinda Drayton.

Utility officials plan to shut off power on campus, though it’s unclear when the outage will occur, police said.

Grizzly Peak Boulevard was closed between Centennial Drive and South Park Drive, according to the University of California police.

Campers at Tilden Regional Park were taken home on regular bus routes, city officials said.

