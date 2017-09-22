Confusion reigns as far-right Berkeley 'free speech week' approaches: Will Bannon, Coulter show up?

A series of talks by controversial conservative speakers being planned at UC Berkeley by right wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos appears to be falling apart as the Sunday kickoff date approaches.

For starters, UC Berkeley officials say only four speakers have confirmed their visit with the university.

At least four other speakers that Yiannopoulos had touted in press releases have said they were blindsided by their inclusion on the schedule and never intended to come.

Underscoring the tumultuous nature of the preparations was an email sent by Yiannopoulos’ organization Monday telling scheduled speakers that it would make all their travel arrangements for the planned four-day event, but wouldn’t book the flights and hotel rooms until 48 hours before their speaking dates to avoid disruptions.

“We are doing this in order to prevent any more sabotage than we have already faced, especially with the University’s latest behavior,” the email from Yiannapoulos’ event manager reads.

It was unclear what behavior the email was referring to, but Yiannopoulos and student sponsors have created a video complaining of the school’s “bureaucratic mission” to silence them.

Even as Yiannopoulos continued to insist otherwise, the biggest and most controversial names on the list — Ann Coulter and former White House strategist Stephen K. Bannon — are among those who have not confirmed their attendance with the university.

Campus spokesman Dan Mogulof said that in order for a speaker to be confirmed, the hosting student organization — in this case the conservative student publication the Berkeley Patriot — must provide evidence that the speaker is actually coming.

That evidence could be an email, a contract, a copy of a plane ticket or even a voicemail, Mogulof said.

"Something other than a press release," he said

For weeks leading up to the event, the university and Yiannopoulos’s organization, Milo Inc., have been arguing in the press as student organizers missed numerous planning deadlines.

The student group missed the deadline to reserve two of the largest indoor venues on campus for the event last weekend.

In response, the campus said the event would occur largely on Sproul Plaza, the large outdoor gathering place that served as the birthplace of the free speech movement that swept U.S. campuses in the 1960s.

Even though the event looks shaky, campus officials say they are prepared to spend over $1 million on security for the four-day series — regardless of who actually shows up.

“We cannot play any games or take any chances, we are proceeding on the assumption that all of the speakers who are supposedly coming are in fact coming," said Berkeley spokesman Mogulof.

Yiannopoulos, conservative author David Horowitz, activist Lisa De Pasquale and Breitbart News contributor Ariana Rowlands are the four confirmed speakers, according to the campus.

Lucian Wintrich, a writer for Gateway Pundit, a website that has published conspiracy theories on such topics as Hillary Clinton’s health, was on the university’s list of confirmed speakers released Wednesday. However, Wintrich also pulled out of the event, citinng in a blog post the “the seemingly likely chance that something impedes the event.”

Wintrich said in an interview with The Los Angeles Times that he didn’t want college students to “waste their money” coming to the event.

“When it became clear to me this event was being mismanaged on all sides, I really didn’t want people who were flying out and booking hotels to see me to be disappointed,” he said.

Right-wing media personality Mike Cernovich is not among the confirmed speakers, but said he is coming.

“Many people have planned a vacation around free speech week, and they’re looking forward to it. People have taken time off and rented Airbnbs at great personal expense,” he said. “Free speech week has to happen.”

UC Berkeley has incurred at least $1.4 million in security costs since February, when Yiannopoulos’ last appearance sparked violent protests. The campus spent $200,000 on security for that event, $600,000 for conservative commentator Coulter, whose event ultimately was canceled by the sponsoring campus groups, and an estimated $600,000 for the talk last week by conservative writer Ben Shapiro, according to the university.

Officials shut down a large portion of Berkeley’s campus as well as three city blocks to prevent the kind of rioting that happened when Yiannopoulus’s February event was canceled. The protests outside Shapiro’s talk were relatively subdued with no widespread violence and nine arrests.

Berkeley has become a favorite spot for far-right activists to speak out, knowing they can get attention and push emotional buttons in what is essentially enemy territory.

Mogulof said security costs for Free Speech Week would not be known until the program was finalized but could top $1 million. The UC system will chip in $300,000 for the Shapiro event and help pay for extraordinary security costs through Free Speech Week, UC spokeswoman Dianne Klein said.

“Milo and his cast of speakers will be on Sproul Plaza, which is a public space … and we will underwrite the safety and security expenses associated with that,” UC President Janet Napolitano told the Times’ Washington bureau on Wednesday. “At a certain point, that position — i.e. that we will have these speakers and pay for the security costs associated with that — may not be sustainable.”

The mounting costs to the campus — which is struggling to reduce a crippling budget deficit from $150 million last year to $56 million by June — are sparking growing concern.