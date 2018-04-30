Fiery big rig crash shuts down all but one lane of 405 Freeway near Mulholland Drive, injuring three

A dump truck filled with concrete caught fire after crashing Monday afternoon, shutting down all but one lane of the 405 Freeway near Mulholland Drive and snarling traffic just before the rush-hour commute, officials said.
Dramatic video captured the aftermath of the collision, with about a dozen bystanders swarming the fiery wreckage to rescue at least one trapped person.
The Good Samaritans, some dressed in military uniforms, pulled one person to safety before Los Angeles firefighters arrived. Others appeared to try to put out flames with bottled water and debris.
Fire crews extinguished the blaze and were treating three patients. Two were critically injured, and a third was in fair condition, the Fire Department said.
The collision occurred just before 3 p.m. on the northbound side, said Officer Elizabeth Kravig with the California Highway Patrol. Crews were working to clear concrete debris strewn across freeway lanes.
A Sigalert was issued because all southbound lanes were closed, along with all but one northbound lane, Kravig said.
Twitter: @AleneTchek
UPDATES:
4:45 p.m.: This article was updated with more information about the crash and rescue efforts.
This article was originally published at 4 p.m.