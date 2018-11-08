Bar shooting witness says her group included 11 people, and 'we haven’t found half of them yet'

Josh Coaly got an ominous text just before midnight from the Borderline Bar & Grill: There had been a mass shooting.
The 27-year-old immediately started scrambling for the names of people he knew who might be in the bar, which he described as having an open dance floor with line dancing and two stepping. There are pool tables inside.
Coaly has been to the bar many times with his friends. The friend he got the text from was also in Las Vegas last year when Stephen Paddock killed 58 people and injured hundreds at a country music festival. Coaly said he talked to his friend, who told him he was with his father, was fine and was trying to help other friends.
“I just came to see if there’s anything I can do,” Coaly said as he stood in the sidewalk, watching the scene unfold in the darkness.
Witnesses said there were hundreds of people in the bar at the time of the shooting. One witness, Teylor Whittler, 19, said she was there to help celebrate a friend’s 21st birthday. She said she initially heard what sounded like firecrackers. Then she saw a man with a gun. She said her group included 11 people.
“We haven’t found half of them yet,” she said.
Her father kept Whittler company. He said he got a call at about 11:20 p.m. from an unknown number. It was his daughter. “There’s been a shooting, I’m ok. I’m hiding in the hills,” she said.
“I got dressed and was up here in about 10 minutes,” Chris Valenzano said. “I think there’s more anger than anything else. The fact that it happened so close to home, that definitely hurt.”
Cops took his daughter’s shirt when she walked out because it was covered in blood, he said.
“She has no idea whose,” Valenzano said.
Erika Sigman, 19, also said she heard something go off and realized it wasn’t the music. She heard people scream to get down and later heard people say “Run!”
She and her friends immediately dropped to the floor, hiding beneath their bar stools. A friend warned her of what seemed to be a smoke bomb that was about to go off.
Before a second round of gunfire, the Cal State Channel Islands student ran through the front door of the bar, down the parking lot and to her car. She hid behind cars with strangers.
“We were scared he would come to parking lot because what then?” She said, her voice shaky. “Cops finally came and one of the cops ran across parking lot to tell us what to do. It was still an active shooter.”
She was reunited with two of her friends shortly after. She watched as another was carried by “an amazing guy.”
“We’re all ok — little stumbles and scratches here and there,” Sigman said.
“This is a safe place. My parents let me go here. This is a trusted place,” she added. “To know that this happened in my safe place is a very, very scary thing. You just don’t expect it to happen in Thousand Oaks.”
Savannah Stafseth stood outside crying. She was on the patio when the shooting happened.
“It’s college night, it was insanely crowded,” she said.
She heard “get down, get down.”
“It was rapid, really loud. Just one after another,” she said of the shots that rang out. A man got her out through a window. She has a couple of cuts on her arms from her desperate escape.
“There are no words. Those are my people. It’s just not fair. It’s not fair,” Stafsethsaid. “All these people after Route 91. It’s not fair.”
Nellie Wong was here celebrating her birthday. The 21-year-old wore brown cowboy boots and a denim jacket to the bar. Her knees are scraped from a fall she took as she scrambled for shelter. She was at a table by herself when she heard the gunshots.
Wong grabbed her jacket, ran, took a stumble and hid near the bar stools.
She saw smoke.The college student from Anaheim saw who she thought was the shooter, dressed in a black hoodie, black shirt, black pants and a black scarf over his face.
“Thank goodness he didn’t see me at all. I immediately stopped moving, stopped breathing,” Wong said. “My heart was pumping really fast.”