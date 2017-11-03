Amber Alert issued for boy allegedly abducted by father near Fort Tejon

An Amber Alert was issued Friday for a 1-month-old boy who was allegedly abducted by his father in the Fort Tejon area.

Jeffrey Michael Gomes, 42, was believed to have his son, Jefferson Gomes, in a white 2007 Chevrolet 2500 pickup with California license tag 02390P1, according to the alert. The vehicle was last seen heading north on Interstate 5.

“The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous,” the official statement says, noting that the child was last seen about 1 p.m.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating. Anyone who spots Gomes should call 911.

The baby was described as Asian with brown hair and brown eyes and was believed to be wearing a navy blue onesie.

His father was described as Asian, about 6 feet tall and weighing 207 pounds, wearing a black-and-gray long-sleeved shirt, gray hat and dark blue jeans.

kim.christensen@latimes.com

http://twitter.com/kchristensenLAT