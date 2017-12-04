Car hits restaurant on Santa Monica Pier

A car hit the Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. restaurant on the Santa Monica Pier early Monday morning after an altercation between the people in the car and construction workers on the pier, authorities said.

One construction worker suffered minor injuries but no one was transported to a hospital, said Santa Monica Police Sgt. Phillbo Rubish.

The crash happened around 4:50 a.m. in the middle of the pier, where cars are not allowed, Rubish said. The car also damaged an old boat that is meant to serve as a barricade for cars.

The driver “somehow navigated around the boat,” clipped it and then hit the restaurant building, Rubish said. He said he did not know the extent of the damage to the restaurant.

The driver was taken into custody, Rubish said.

The pier will be open today, he said. “We’re getting it cleaned up as we speak.”

Reach Sonali Kohli at Sonali.Kohli@latimes.com or on Twitter @Sonali_Kohli.