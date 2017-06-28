Evacuations ordered as brush fire burns in Burbank

Authorities issued mandatory evacuation orders in Burbank on Wednesday afternoon as a brush fire burned in the hills above a neighborhood there.

The fire was burning in the 1000 block of Hamlin Place and was reported just before 3 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department, which was assisting Burbank fire crews.

The Burbank Police Department ordered evacuations of all homes on Viewcrest Drive and Howard Court.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

