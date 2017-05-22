Body found in burning vehicle near 215 Freeway in Riverside County

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a body was found in a burning car late Sunday.

County firefighters were dispatched to Van Buren Boulevard off the 215 Freeway near Moreno Valley about 11:30 p.m. for reports of a vehicle fire, records show.

Firefighters found the body inside and called Riverside County sheriff’s deputies.

Authorities said an “active death investigation” was underway but provided no further details.

The identity of the body, its gender and the cause of death were not immediately available.

