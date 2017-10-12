Here's what we know about the deadly Northern California wildfires

At least 17 fires have burned a deadly path of destruction through Northern California this week.

Fire officials reported 24 deaths as of Thursday morning, and authorities have received hundreds of reports about missing people. The fires have burned more than 180,000 acres and destroyed at least 3,500 homes, according to Cal Fire.

The cause of each fire remains under investigation.

Here’s what we know.

How many people have died, and where?

The firestorm’s death toll rose to 24 in Northern California on Thursday. Search crews and cadaver dogs have begun sifting through debris, and authorities say more bodies could be found.

The deadliest fire has been the Tubbs fire in Sonoma County, which had charred 34,200 acres and was 10% contained as of Thursday morning, according to Cal Fire spokesman Richard Cordova. The fire, which began Sunday night in the hills above Santa Rosa, stormed into the city, destroying scores of homes, a Hilton hotel and big-box stores.

14 people are dead in Sonoma County

6 people are dead in Mendocino County

Two people are dead in Napa County

Two people are dead in Yuba County

This undated photo provided by Michael Rippey shows his parents, Charles and Sara Rippey. Charles, 100, and Sara, 98, were unable to leave their Napa home and died when the Atlas fire swept through. Associated Press

Who are the dead?

Few details have been released about the dead, but some identities have been confirmed by authorities and relatives.

The body of 69-year-old Linda Tunis was found at her home in Santa Rosa, her daughter, Jessica Tunis, wrote on Facebook late Wednesday. Linda Tunis called her daughter as flames from the Tubbs fire burned her home Monday and said, “I’m going to die” before the phone went dead, the Associated Press reported.

The Atlas fire killed an elderly couple in their home in Napa, near the Silverado golf course, over the weekend. The Napa County Sheriff’s-Coroner’s Office on Tuesday confirmed the deaths of Charles Rippey, 100, and his wife, Sara Rippey, 98.

Charles Rippey was a World War II veteran, and the couple had recently celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary, according to the Napa Valley Register.

Where are the fires, and how big are they?

The Tubbs fire is burning in Sonoma and Napa counties. It had burned 34,270 acres as of Thursday morning and was 10% contained.

The Pocket fire is burning in Sonoma County, near Geyserville. It had burned 8,130 acres as of Thursday morning. The Tubbs and Pocket fires also are known collectively as the Central LNU Complex.

The Atlas fire is burning in Napa and Solano counties. It had burned 43,762 acres and was 3% contained as of Thursday morning.

The Partrick fire is burning in Napa County. It had burned 10,817 acres and was 2% contained.

The Nuns and Norrbom fires were burning in Sonoma County. They had burned 14,689 acres and were 3% contained.

The Pressley fire was burning in Sonoma County, east of Rohnert Park. It had burned 473 acres and was 1% contained.

The Adobe fire was burning in Sonoma County, near Kenwood. It had burned 7,955 acres and was 1% contained.

The Redwood/Potter fires, collectively known as the Mendocino Lake Complex, are burning in Mendocino County. They had burned 32,100 acres and were 5% contained.

The Sulphur fire, also part of the Mendocino Lake Complex, had burned 2,500 acres in Mendocino County and was 45% contained.

The La Porte Fire in Butte County had charred 6,059 acres. It was 25% contained as of Thursday morning.

The Cascade fire was burning in Yuba County, north of Collins Lake. It had burned 10,171 acres and was 45% contained.

The McCourtney fire was burning in Nevada County. It had burned 76 acres and was 89% contained.

The Lobo fire in Nevada County had burned 829 acres and was 52% contained.

The Cherokee fire in Butte County had burned 8,360 acres and was 60% contained.

The Point fire in Calaveras County had burned 130 acres and was 90% contained.