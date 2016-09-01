California Incline in Santa Monica set to reopen Thursday

The California Incline, the landmark Santa Monica thoroughfare, is set to reopen Thursday after a 17-month reconstruction project.

To mark the reopening of the incline — which connects the beach with the bluffs and offers coastal views — the city will hold a community celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The festivities will begin with a Big Blue Bus rolling through a banner.

By 5 p.m., the incline will be open to automobile traffic once again, just in time for Labor Day weekend.

There will be a 9 a.m. press conference, and starting at 10 a.m., pedestrians and cyclists will have open access to explore the roadway for four hours.

The ramp — used by 15,000 vehicles daily — closed for reconstruction in April 2015. The reconstruction brought the incline up to meet seismic standards and includes a pedestrian and bike path.

https://twitter.com/santamonicacity/status/770421134005264384

The incline was last rebuilt in the 1930s.

Santa Monica officials initially worked to secure federal funds to rebuild the incline in the early 1990s, but the 1994 Northridge earthquake put the project on pause. In 2007, the city picked up the project again after securing $17 million in federal funding.

The new ramp now features more contoured arches and pilasters. The new bridge deck now sits on 96 concrete piles drilled beneath the bluff’s surface, which supports the shared bike and pedestrian path, and one lane for vehicles in both directions.

More than 1,000 soil nails were used to stabilize the bluff along the eastern edge.

“We’re sitting here on the new, reopened California Incline,” Santa Monica Mayor Tony Vazquez said, in a video tweeted out by the city Thursday. “I’d like to invite you all to come out and enjoy this new pedestrian, bicycle lane and roadway.”

The celebration will include light refreshments, a historic photo exhibit and photo booth, music and a Santa Monica library pop up.

https://twitter.com/santamonicacity/status/771339160254906368

