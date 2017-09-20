Explosion at Canoga Park home leaves one person injured

An explosion at a Canoga Park home Wednesday afternoon left one person injured, officials said.

The blast was reported shortly after 3 p.m. in the 7500 block of North Sale Avenue. Firefighters were investigating what caused the explosion and ensuring that utilities are secured off, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Arson investigators were en route.

An aerial photograph showed the backyard of the home, including a pool, covered in debris.

alene.tchekmedyian@latimes.com

Twitter: @AleneTchek