L.A. city lawmakers approve Rick Caruso's 16-story apartment tower near Beverly Center

The Los Angeles City Council voted Tuesday to approve a 145-unit residential tower near the Beverly Center, ending a nearly three-month back-and-forth saga over the project at City Hall.

Councilman Paul Koretz endorsed the La Cienega Boulevard project in November, withdrew his support a month later, then backed it again last week after real estate developer Rick Caruso agreed to reduce its height by 55 feet, taking it from 20 stories to 16.

Opponents contend that Caruso is still getting too much from the city. Until Tuesday’s vote, city rules allowed buildings no taller than 45 feet on the site.

Approving the project means “any developer with deep pockets will be able to do whatever they want with land in this neighborhood,” said Dick Platkin, a board member with the Beverly Wilshire Homes Assn., which has threatened to sue over the project.

Caruso said the apartment tower has widespread support from community organizations, including the local neighborhood council and two other homeowner groups. And Koretz disputed the idea that Caruso’s project would set a precedent, saying the area already has a collection of tall buildings, including the eight-story Beverly Center.

Koretz said he would not support efforts to build equally tall structures on the other side of La Cienega. The council’s vote, he said, represents a middle ground between Caruso’s request for 240 feet and calls from neighborhood activists to limit it to 134 feet.

“Honestly, everybody’s a little annoyed,” Koretz said. “Some are a lot annoyed. I’m sure the developer is not happy about losing most of the profit out of his building.

“I think that we took most of the profit out of his project,” he added.

Caruso plans to start construction later this year. He and his associates gave more than $476,000 to L.A. politicians and their initiatives over a five-year period, donating to all but one of the council members.

Last month, Caruso said the donations are part of a larger effort to make the city better. He also compared the contributions to his extensive charitable giving to churches, nonprofits and educational institutions.

Supporters of the La Cienega tower, including advocates for increased housing construction, praised Caruso for agreeing to have 14 units rented at below-market rates. Backers also say the project will offer much-needed amenities, including a market, restaurant space and a 6,910-square-foot plaza with a fountain.

“It’s going to be a good project, and create many, many middle-class jobs,” said Ron Miller, executive secretary of the Los Angeles/Orange Counties Building and Construction Trades Council.

