No charges for government critic who penned racist comments and images about L.A. City Council member

Prosecutors have declined to file charges against a vocal critic of the Los Angeles City Council who submitted a card during a public meeting with racially incendiary drawings.

The Los Angeles County district attorney's office said the card submitted by Encino attorney Wayne Spindler, which labeled City Council President Herb Wesson with a racial epithet, was "deeply offensive, morally wrong and socially reprehensible," according to a memo released Thursday.

But prosecutors said they lacked sufficient evidence to prove the speaker card crossed the "sometimes nebulous line" from protected speech to a "punishable 'true threat,' " according to the memo.

The card submitted May 11 showed pictures of a burning cross and man hung from a tree — images typically associated with the Ku Klux Klan — and used the N-word to describe Wesson, who was presiding over that day’s meeting.

Spindler was soon arrested on suspicion of making threats against Wesson, who is African American.

Prosecutors described Spindler as a “regular and often highly offensive critic of Los Angeles government” but said the facts presented in the case “raise significant 1st Amendment concerns that defy easy resolution.”

Wesson’s office issued a brief statement on the decision Thursday.

“We are very disappointed in the District Attorney’s determination,” said Wesson spokeswoman Vanessa Rodriguez. “We see Mr. Spindler’s action as morally reprehensible, but we’ll continue our work as public servants.”

