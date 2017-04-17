Coachella festivalgoers use 'Find my iPhone' app to locate man with 100 stolen cellphones, police say

Leave it to a group of tech-savvy concert-goers to solve a case of stolen cellphones at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival over the weekend.

At a scene like Coachella, where any music act, art installation and fashion or food trend is Instagrammable or Snapchatted, it’s no wonder several festival-goers noticed their cellphones had vanished during the event Friday.

According to the Indio Police Department, the music fans activated their “Find My iPhone” app and followed Reinaldo De Jesus Henao around the venue until he was detained by security workers.

Officers later arrived and found more than 100 cellphones in Henao’s backpack, police said.

Henao, 36, of New York was arrested on suspicion of grand theft and possession of stolen property, police said.

Several cellphones were returned to victims, and others were left at lost and found, according to police.

