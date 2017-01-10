L.A. politicians propose banning campaign contributions from developers

Los Angeles politicians called Tuesday for a ban on political contributions from real estate developers while they are seeking city approval for their projects, in an attempt to counter the perception that money drives planning decisions at City Hall.

The proposal signed by City Council members David Ryu, Joe Buscaino, Paul Krekorian, Paul Koretz and Mike Bonin would direct the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission to draft a new law that would prohibit donations from development companies and their principals during and shortly after city reviews of their building projects.

To achieve that goal, they said, the city would need to craft a legal definition of “developer” that would cast “as wide a net as possible.”

Los Angeles already prohibits political contributions from companies while they are bidding on city contracts, under a measure approved by voters six years ago, and also bars donations from lobbyists registered with the city.

The ban is being proposed in the wake of a series of stories by The Times about the influx of political contributions from real estate developers and their associates as their projects are reviewed at City Hall.

In October, a Times investigation that found that donors with direct and indirect ties to real estate developer Samuel Leung gave more than $600,000 to support L.A.-area politicians as his 352-unit Sea Breeze apartment project was being vetted at City Hall. Sea Breeze was approved by Mayor Eric Garcetti and the City Council over the objections of both the Department of City Planning and Garcetti’s own planning commission appointees.

Several of the donors either denied making the contributions or told The Times they did not remember doing so.

The Times also examined campaign contributions made by businessman Rick Caruso, the developer of a 20-story apartment project being considered on a site near the Beverly Center. Caruso and his associates provided more than $476,000 to L.A. politicians and their pet causes over the five years.

Concern over campaign donations from real estate developers has also been a major theme of the campaign for Measure S, a March ballot measure that would temporarily bar some large-scale building projects.

Backers of the measure contend that a “pay-to-play” culture at City Hall has paved the way for oversized developments that degrade neighborhoods. Opponents counter that Measure S would cost jobs and exacerbate a city housing crisis, stunting growth and causing rents to surge higher.

Ryu, one of the authors of the newly proposed ban, pledged not to accept campaign contributions from developers with current or upcoming projects in the city when he ran for office two years ago. He argued that the promise was a key step to restore trust with voters who believed that such money improperly influenced city decisions.

emily.alpert@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATimesEmily