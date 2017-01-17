Small plane crashes near Corona Municipal Airport

A small plane crashed Tuesday near Corona Municipal Airport, officials said.

Two people were aboard the Harmon Rocket airplane when it crashed “under unknown circumstances,” according to Allen Kenitzer, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration. The condition of the two people was not immediately known.

The crash occurred about 11 a.m. in an open field near the airport on Aviation Drive, KTLA-TV reported.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

