2 dead in Kern County after vehicle overturns while fleeing ICE agents

Two people are dead after their SUV flipped over in Delano, Calif., while they were apparently fleeing from Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, police said.
Officers dispatched to the scene shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday found an SUV on its roof with two people inside, the Delano Police Department said in a statement.
Authorities said the vehicle was heading west on Cecil Avenue at a high rate of speed when it drifted onto the dirt shoulder and the driver lost control. The SUV then struck a utility pole and overturned before coming to rest.
Santo Hilario Garcia, 35, and Marcelina Garcia Profecto, 33, were declared dead at the scene.
Before the collision, ICE agents had attempted to stop the vehicle, according to police. The driver initially pulled over but fled after the agents exited their vehicle. The crash occurred shortly afterward.
The Police Department said it was investigating the crash and had no further comment.
An ICE spokeswoman had no immediate comment.
Following the crash, the ACLU of Southern California said in a statement that in recent weeks it had "received numerous reports from Kern County and other parts of the Central Valley of ICE staking out the roads farmworkers travel to get to work and pulling them over during early morning hours without any lawful basis, resulting in numerous unlawful arrests of residents."
At least 26 Kern County farmworkers were detained earlier this month as part of a mass sweep across Central and Northern California that immigration officials said targeted convicted criminals.
Many of the farmworkers appeared to have no serious criminal background and were stopped on their way to work by immigration officers in unmarked vehicles, said Armando Elenes, a vice president of United Farm Workers of America, which has been trying to document how many people have been detained.
Elenes said the two killed Tuesday were farmworkers who lived in Delano. They had been looking for work that morning, he said.
He said the two were married and had six children.
A total of 232 people were arrested in the statewide operation targeting "individuals who pose a threat to national security, public safety and border security," according to a statement from ICE. The four-day sweep stretched from Bakersfield to the Oregon border.
Of those arrested, 180 were either convicted criminals, had been issued a final order of removal or had been previously removed from the United States and returned illegally, ICE authorities said. One hundred fifteen had prior felony convictions for serious offenses — such as child sex crimes, weapons charges and assault — or had past convictions for significant or multiple misdemeanors, ICE said
The reports the organization received indicated that ICE would often pull farmworkers over in unmarked vehicles and drivers and passengers would stop believing the officers to be police, according to Jennie Pasquarella, director of immigrants' rights at the ACLU of Southern California.
"This incident demonstrates just how dangerous ICE's unlawful practices are to our communities," Pasquarella said. "This horrible tragedy is the direct result of ICE's inhumane tactics and the fear it provokes in hardworking people who stand to lose everything if they are deported."
