Bridge over 110 Freeway painted Dodger blue for World Series

The Dodgers need a win Tuesday night in Chavez Ravine to stay alive in the World Series.

A Caltrans work crew has done its part to get Dodger Nation in the mood for a comeback in the Fall Classic.

They painted the Park Row bridge over the 110 Freeway near Elysian Park blue late last week.

Workers normally paint the bridge gray to cover graffiti that regularly marks the roadway.

But some crew members pitched a new hue in honor of the boys in blue.

“They figured, let’s show some civic pride,” Caltrans spokeswoman Lauren Wonder said.

Caltrans asked the State Office of Historic Preservation for permission to paint the span something other than gray because it is part of the Arroyo Seco Parkway, which was designated a “California Historic Parkway” in the 1990s, Wonder said.

The 110, which connects downtown Los Angeles to Pasadena, was completed in 1940 and was the first freeway in the Western U.S.

It is known for its precariously short on- and offramps.

The Dodgers and Astros face off Tuesday at 5:20 p.m. in Game 6.