Five injured in drive-by shooting in South L.A.

Five people were injured in a drive-by shooting in South Los Angeles on Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Police Department said.
Around 6:30 p.m., multiple rounds were fired from a black vehicle near 65th Place and Vermont Avenue in the Vermont-Slauson neighborhood, said LAPD Officer Mike Lopez.
Four men and one woman were shot, and all were taken to hospitals in stable condition, he said.
No further details about the vehicle or the suspect were known, Lopez said. What motivated the shooting was unclear.