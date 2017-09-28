130-foot rock slab falls at Yosemite's El Capitan, killing one tourist and injuring another

A rockfall on Yosemite National Park’s granite monolith El Capitan killed a British tourist and seriously injured his female companion, park officials said Thursday.
The couple, who have not yet been identified, were apparently standing at the base of the cliff Wednesday afternoon when a sheet of granite about 130 feet long — the height of a 13-story building — 65 feet wide and 10 feet thick in some sections separated from the rock face and dropped to the valley floor, officials said.
It was one of seven rockfalls that occurred in a four-hour span on a bright and sunny afternoon. In total, officials estimate about 1,300 tons of rock fell from El Capitan on Wednesday.
The man was found dead and the woman was airlifted to a hospital. The National Park Service is working with the British consulate to notify their families.
About 30 climbers were on El Capitan just before 2 p.m. when the lethal slab crashed down from the popular East Buttress climbing route, officials said.
The release point appears to have been near the waterfall route, where the seasonal Horsetail Fall flows in the winter and spring. The site draws experienced climbers from around the world seeking to scale the granite cliff face, which towers more than 3,000 feet above Yosemite Valley.
Photos posted on social media by witnesses showed a plume of dust billowing from the rock formation after the crash.
Yosemite Valley, with its steep, glacier-carved cliffs, has seen many rockfalls, though fatalities are rare. In more than a century of record-keeping, rockfalls at Yosemite have resulted in at least 17 fatalities, 85 injuries and damage to buildings, roads and trails, according to news and park reports.
In 2013, a 28-year-old man died as he attempted to climb El Capitan. Felix Joseph Kiernan and his climbing partner were about 600 feet up the East Buttress when Kiernan's partner stood on a rock and knocked it loose.
The 1-by-2-foot rock fell about 150 feet before it struck Kiernan, killing him, officials said.
A couple of weeks earlier, a climber died after a rock dislodged and sliced his safety line. Mason Robison, 38, fell about 230 feet before a second line stopped his fall, but he was dead when rescue teams reached him.
Most rockfalls occur during periods of heavy rain, snowmelt or cold temperatures. Geologists actively monitor the rock walls and hillsides throughout the park, officials have said.
As scientists have come to learn, the domes and arches carved into the park’s famed granite cliffs are constantly moving, according to a study published last year in Nature Geoscience.
The dramatic rock formations were formed as layers of rock peeled away from the mountainsides, like an onion. The flakes remain attached at a few points but are completely hollow in the middle.
In Yosemite, these precarious attachments — geologists call them “exfoliations” — fall at a rate of one a week, on average. Most often, they collapse because water repeatedly freezes and thaws in the cracks, destabilizing the cliffs. Sometimes they fall apart during an earthquake.
Other times, though, rockfalls happen on sunny days with no sign of rain or seismic activity. Now geologists from the U.S. Geological Survey and the National Park Service have found a potential cause for the seemingly spontaneous rockfalls: heat.
As the temperature rises from morning to afternoon, the thin outer layer of rock moves ever so slightly away from the cliff, then returns as the evening cools.
As the cliffs inhale and exhale, so to speak, the tips of the cracks weaken. Over time, the cracks slowly open wider and the stress from the heat can prompt the rocks to fall.
