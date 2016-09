A magnitude 5.6 earthquake was reported Friday night 74 miles west of Ferndale, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor occurred at 8:27 p.m. PDT at a depth of 1.3 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 79 miles from Fortuna, 80 miles from Humbolt Hill and 81 miles from Bayview.

About six hours earlier, a magnitude 3.0 earthquake, centered nearby, struck about 99 miles west of Crescent City.

