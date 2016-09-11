Community college football player arrested after punching game official in the head, officials say

A community college football player was arrested and booked on suspicion of felony battery after he punched a game official in the head Saturday night, authorities said.

Police say a scuffle broke out on the field between Ventura College and Mount San Antonio College players at about 8:15 p.m. Saturday. One of the game’s officials got into the middle of the scuffle and began guiding Mount San Antonio lineman Bernard Schirmer back to his side of the field, police said on Sunday.

But as the referee tried to control Schirmer, “the player punched the referee in the head and knocked him unconscious,” the Ventura County Community College District Police Department said in a statement.

Schirmer, 19, of Long Beach, was ejected from the game and escorted off the field into the locker room, authorities said. After interviewing witnesses and conferring with Ventura College President Greg Gillespie, officers took Schirmer into custody, police said.

Schirmer was booked into Ventura County jail on suspicion of felony battery and released on bail about 7 a.m. Sunday, police said.

The injured game official was treated at the scene and released, police said. Police Chief Joel Justice said his department would not release the official’s name.

Mount San Antonio’s athletics website lists Schirmer as a freshman who attended Lakewood High School. Reached Sunday by phone, a spokesman for the college did not immediately comment on the incident.

A spokesman for the California Community College Athletic Assn. did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

