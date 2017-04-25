Southbound 5 Freeway closed near Griffith Park after crash leaves big rig in flames

A multi-vehicle crash involving two of big rigs closed the southbound 5 Freeway near Griffith Park late Tuesday morning, limiting northbound traffic to one or two lanes, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash was reported just before 11 a.m. north of Los Feliz Boulevard, where a vehicle collided with a big rig, which then collided with another big rig and caught fire, CHP logs show.

Televised images showed a small car pinned beneath the burned big rig. The truck was blocking four southbound lanes. The second big rig was nearby.

Five people were injured in the crash, one critically, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The CHP issued a SigAlert for the southbound 5 that will be in place for several hours, officials said. Traffic was backed up for miles as of 11:30 a.m.

