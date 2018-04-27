Genealogy website used to crack Golden State Killer case didn't know it was involved

DeAngelo, 72, is charged with eight counts of murder in three counties but is believed by authorities to be responsible for another four, along with more than 46 rapes and 100 burglaries. All those crimes occurred between 1976 and 1986, many while he was a police officer in rural California cities. Books have been written about the manhunt, the FBI dedicated an entire website to the case, and many of the detectives who worked on the investigation retired or died long before a suspect was apprehended.