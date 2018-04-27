Genealogy website used to crack Golden State Killer case didn't know it was involved

A DNA and genealogy website that law enforcement investigators used to trackdown the suspected Golden State Killer was not aware it was involved in a criminal investigation, the company said in a statement.
GEDMatch.com told its users, however, that they should be aware that DNA samples they submit to the site "could be used for other uses."
The fact that detectives used commercial and crowdsourcing DNA and genealogy websites to catch a serial killer from 42 years ago — after the federal criminal DNA database failed to yield results — is revelatory, said Ruth Dickover, director of UC Davis' forensic science program.
"This was a shot in the dark, definitely," Dickover said, "If that's what they did, that approach is very new and innovative and explains how they were able to crack a case when the more traditional types of DNA testing couldn't."
GEDmatch is a crowdsourcing website where the public can submit DNA and genealogy screening results they may have received from other sites such as 23AndMe and Ancestry and cross-reference those findings with other collected data for a more completepicture of their genetic background.
A relative of the suspected killer must have submitted their DNA to one of the sites at some point for authorities to have been able to use it and find him, Dickover said.
"Although we were not approached by law enforcement or anyone else about this case or about the DNA, it has always been GEDmatch's policy to inform users that the database could be used for other uses, as set forth in Site Policy," GEDmatch's statement said.
It continued, "While the database was created for genealogical research, it is important that GEDmatch participants understand the possible uses of their DNA, including identification of relatives that have committed crimes or were victims of crimes …. If you are concerned about non-genealogical uses of your DNA, you should not upload your DNA to the database and/or you should remove your DNA that has already been uploaded."
Authorities have thus far been reticent to discuss how they homed in on Joseph James DeAngelo as their suspect. Sacramento County prosecutors confirmed Thursday that investigators used a genealogical website but refused to elaborate.
Most websites, including Ancestry and 23AndMe, publicly state that they resist attempts by law enforcement to access their data.
DeAngelo, 72, is charged with eight counts of murder in three counties but is believed by authorities to be responsible for another four, along with more than 46 rapes and 100 burglaries. All those crimes occurred between 1976 and 1986, many while he was a police officer in rural California cities. Books have been written about the manhunt, the FBI dedicated an entire website to the case, and many of the detectives who worked on the investigation retired or died long before a suspect was apprehended.
DeAngelo is expected to be arraigned Friday afternoon in Sacramento County. He is also charged with slayings in Ventura and Orange County.
