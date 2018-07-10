Brush fire near Griffith Park sends massive plume of smoke over L.A.

A brush fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at Griffith Park, sending a plume of smoke climbing into the sky and sparking concerns about nearby structures.
The fire was reported just after 2 p.m. northwest of Griffith Observatory, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.
No structures appeared to be under immediate threat and the blaze was estimated at about 2 to 3 acres burning in light vegetation and grass, officials said.
“The observatory is not immediately threatened,” said Peter Sanders, an LAFD spokesman.
Police officers were headed to the observatory to help evacuate the public with park rangers, said LAPD spokesman Drake Madison.
Los Angeles County firefighters are helping in the effort.
The fire is mostly topography-driven and burning amid light winds, authorities said.
“Low winds, high humidity and downhill burn give LAFD confidence in their ability to combat it,” tweeted Mayor Eric Garcetti about 30 minutes after the blaze began.
