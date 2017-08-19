'There is no race that's superior': Orange County pastor denounces white nationalists during Harvest festival

A pastor on Friday night denounced white nationalists and called for a “spiritual awakening” as he kicked off an annual Christian retreat in Anaheim attended by more than 25,000 people.

“For the followers of Jesus Christ, there is no place for racial bigotry or prejudice of any kind,” Pastor Greg Laurie said. “I see people carrying these crosses and wearing swastikas and talking about white supremacy. There is no race that’s superior to another race. We’re all part of a human race.”

Laurie is senior pastor of Harvest Christian Fellowship in Orange County, an area known for its conservative roots. Every year, the church hosts the SoCal Harvest, a festive, three-day gathering that features food, testimonials and music performances by popular Christian artists.

On Friday, Laurie began his evening message — the highlight of the event — by addressing the racial and political division that’s troubled the nation this week, following a white supremacy protest in Charlottesville, Va., that left with one person dead and then President Trump’s controversial remarks blaming both sides for the violence.

Laurie called his speech “A Second Chance for America.” He spoke about the tensions of the 1960s and his own troubled past, doing drugs and being “filled with hate.”

“When you become a Christian, those barriers come down,” he said. “Racial barriers come down, prejudice comes down.”

Laurie said there are many threats to the United States right now — the tension among ourselves, terrorism, North Korea nuclear weapons — and asked audience to pray for a spiritual awakening.

“I pray we have another Jesus revolution in America,” he said. “We need it now more than ever.”

In other parts of Southern California on Saturday, groups mobilized to hold their own rallies in the wake of the violence in Charlottesville.

In Venice, dozens of people turned out Saturday for a march and rally to celebrate diversity and unity. In Laguna Beach, hundreds of people participated in an anti-racism rally.

