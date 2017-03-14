5-year-old boy dies after hit-and-run crash in South L.A.

A 5-year-old boy was struck and killed Tuesday by an SUV in a hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles, police said.

The incident occurred about 5:15 p.m. near 82nd Street and Towne Avenue in the Florence neighborhood, according to LAPD spokesman Officer Sal Ramirez.

The boy was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity was not released pending notification of family.

The SUV, described as a faded, dark Chevrolet Suburban from the mid-1990s, fled the scene.

Police said the vehicle has tinted windows and probably has visible damage from the crash.

matt.hamilton@latimes.com

Twitter: @MattHjourno