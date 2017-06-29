1 in 5 L.A. community college students is homeless, survey finds

One in every 5 of the Los Angeles Community College District’s 230,000 students is homeless, and nearly two-thirds can’t afford to eat properly, according to a new survey commissioned by the system’s board of trustees.

The study looked at students with unstable housing and ”food insecurity,” which is defined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as lacking enough to eat to sustain an active, healthy life.

Nearly half the L.A. community college students surveyed reported struggling with high housing costs. Of the 19% who said they were recently homeless, 8% reported being thrown out of their homes, 4% said they had been evicted, and 6% had stayed in an abandoned building, car or other location not meant for housing, the survey says.

Although college students nationwide face financial constraints that affect their nutrition, the study says, those enrolled at the L.A. district’s nine campuses fare worse than the national average. About 65% can’t afford balanced meals, and 60% are unable to buy more when their food runs out, the study says.

“When you have people going hungry for three days straight, you have a really serious problem,” trustee Mike Eng said, recalling conversations he has had with students.

The survey results, set to be released Thursday, come during a time of intense competition over the distribution of proceeds from a quarter-cent county sales tax for homeless services. The L.A. County Board of Supervisors this month designated homeless college students among the beneficiaries of the tax fund, which is expected to produce $3.55 billion over 10 years.

The California State University system last year released a preliminary study saying that 1 in every 10 of its 460,000 students was homeless, and 1 in 5 had spotty access to food.

The Los Angeles Community College District campuses span the city’s poor and suburban neighborhoods and offer a wide variety of study areas, includingfashion design and horse husbandry.

Almost 6,000 students participated in the online survey, which was developed with the University of Wisconsin Hope Lab, which researches how to make college more affordable, and the Assn. of Community College Trustees, a nonprofit group representing college district board members.

The survey authors recommended that L.A. community college officials make showers and other facilities available to homeless students and streamline referrals to public benefits and other resources.

Eng said the district was negotiating with private developers to build below-market housing on one or more of its campuses. The number of units and locations are still to be decided, but officials have narrowed the list of qualified developers to three and are considering making campus land available in exchange for profit-sharing, Eng said.

The district may also require its food vendor to honor meal cards for homeless students, Eng said.

