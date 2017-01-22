As California goes from drought to deluge, a dangerous old foe returns: Mudslides

Through five years of severe drought, El Capitan Canyon above the Pacific Ocean near Goleta endured bone-dry conditions that at times seemed like they would never end.

Then, on Friday, the skies opened up. Nearly 2 inches of rain dropped in a single hour in the Santa Ynez Mountains.

So a creek that had once disappeared came roaring alive, full of mud, brush and broken trees pouring from the burned slopes of the Sherpa fire in the summer.

Five cabins were lifted off their foundations and swept down the creek. The muddy torrent claimed 22 vehicles. One of the cabin’s remains were found south of the 101 Freeway. Nearly two dozen people had to be rescued, including one trapped in a car, said Santa Barbara County fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni. The remains of five smashed vehicles floated all the way down to the beach.

What happened in a matter of minutes at the campground is emblematic of the drought-to-deluge cycle that has always been at the heart of California’s climate. All it can take is an intense amount of rain in a short amount of time to create damaging flows of mud and debris that can kill people and destroy buildings.

The flows are part of nature. But the situation has become more dangerous as humans came to inhabit these paths of destruction.

“There’s a competition between the growth of the mountains and the erosion from the rainstorms,” U.S. Geological Survey hydrologist Jason Kean said. “They’re in this constant battle.”

Flood waters and a debris flow sweep away cabins and vehicles at El Capitan Canyon Resort & Campground in Santa Barbara County Friday. Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Flood waters and a debris flow sweep away cabins and vehicles at El Capitan Canyon Resort & Campground in Santa Barbara County Friday. Flood waters and a debris flow sweep away cabins and vehicles at El Capitan Canyon Resort & Campground in Santa Barbara County Friday. (Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire)

California’s dramatic shift in the last few months — from extreme dryness to some of the strongest storms in a decade — has brought mudslides that have closed roads, damaged vehicles and homes and left residents on edge. On Friday night, Highway 17 — the key route between Silicon Valley and Santa Cruz — was closed for hours after sliding mud and a fallen tree blocked all southbound lanes, causing a commuter nightmare.

Floodwaters and a debris flow carry away a vehicle at El Capitan Canyon. Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Dept. Floodwaters and a debris flow carry away a vehicle at El Capitan Canyon. Floodwaters and a debris flow carry away a vehicle at El Capitan Canyon. (Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Dept.)

One Sierra highway alone has endured nearly 20 major slides. And a rare warm winter storm two weeks ago sent rains that deposited 10,000 cubic yards of decomposed granite that shut down all westbound lanes of Interstate 80 west of Lake Tahoe for more than 12 hours.

“It’s truly a battle,” Caltrans spokeswoman Liza Whitmore said.

The situation is expected to get worse in Southern California on Sunday, when a storm — which could be the most powerful to strike the region since 2010 — moves in. Officials have warned of mudslides and mudflows.

Why do landslides happen during a storm?

In a burned area, a wildfire can make the soils repellent to water, creating a floodlike flow on the ground that picks up rock and debris, Kean said.

In an area that has not burned, soil can become saturated. Pressure builds up underground, and soil starts moving and begins picking up mud and debris as it starts flowing downhill.

Water rushing down with only mud is called a mud flow. If the flow picks up rocks, branches and sometimes massive boulders, that’s called a debris flow.

This debris flow on Jan. 8, 2017 was caused by a warm winter storm that dumped rain on the Sierra, sending a flow of water and decomposed granite to wash over Interstate 80 at Donner Summit. California Highway Patrol This debris flow on Jan. 8, 2017 was caused by a warm winter storm that dumped rain on the Sierra, sending a flow of water and decomposed granite to wash over Interstate 80 at Donner Summit. This debris flow on Jan. 8, 2017 was caused by a warm winter storm that dumped rain on the Sierra, sending a flow of water and decomposed granite to wash over Interstate 80 at Donner Summit. (California Highway Patrol)

A shallow landslide over Highway 49 in the Sierra Nevada, north of Camptonville, Calif. on Jan. 20, 2017. This route has endured nearly 20 major slides between Nevada City and Sierraville. Caltrans District 3 A shallow landslide over Highway 49 in the Sierra Nevada, north of Camptonville, Calif. on Jan. 20, 2017. This route has endured nearly 20 major slides between Nevada City and Sierraville. A shallow landslide over Highway 49 in the Sierra Nevada, north of Camptonville, Calif. on Jan. 20, 2017. This route has endured nearly 20 major slides between Nevada City and Sierraville. (Caltrans District 3)

Mud and debris flows are types of shallow landslides, generally defined as less than 15 feet deep.

Another type of shallow landslide involves a saturated hillside that collapses but does not move very far, such as one that buries a roadway with dirt and rocks from a neighboring slope. They can happen up to an hour after a burst of intense rain. “There were widespread shallow landslides as recently as 2005” in Southern California, Kean said.

What’s the easiest type of landslide to predict?

Landslides that strike in recently burned areas are the easiest to predict, as wildfires have burned away roots of trees and vegetation that had kept soils in place.

Sometimes, authorities have accurately predicted when debris flows will occur, based on forecast rainfall rates, and have called for evacuations of homes before the rivers of mud and debris begin flowing.

A debris flow in Duarte sent mud and rocks down Mel Canyon Road Friday. Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times A debris flow in Duarte sent mud and rocks down Mel Canyon Road Friday. A debris flow in Duarte sent mud and rocks down Mel Canyon Road Friday. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Can debris flow still catch people off guard?

Yes. In 2010, the winter after the worst fire in L.A. County history, a debris flow — which one resident described like a “Niagara Falls” — flowed down La Cañada Flintridge’s northernmost neighborhood when a 10-ton boulder clogged a critical basin, plugging up the drain like a giant stopper. More than 40 homes were damaged.

It came as a surprise because the storm was supposed to be fast moving, but unexpectedly stalled and dumped rain at an alarming rate. The forecast that authorities had relied on in the days leading up to the three-day storm had called for a light to moderate rains. No evacuations had been ordered.

A debris flow hit La Canada Flintridge in 2010. Mud and debris came rushing through an entire house on Manistee Drive. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times A debris flow hit La Canada Flintridge in 2010. Mud and debris came rushing through an entire house on Manistee Drive. A debris flow hit La Canada Flintridge in 2010. Mud and debris came rushing through an entire house on Manistee Drive. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

How much rainfall is needed to trigger mud or debris flow?

In Southern California’s unburned areas, 10 inches of rainfall during the winter is needed to nearly saturate the ground. After that point, a burst of rain of just one-quarter of an inch an hour can trigger widespread shallow landslides, including debris flow, Kean said.

Since July 1, downtown Los Angeles has received 11.33 inches of rain as of Friday, which is 178% of average at this point of the winter. Santa Barbara has received 12.03 inches, which is 149% of average.

But for burned areas, mud and debris flows can strike with only intense rainfall, even if the ground is not saturated.

What’s the least predictable type of landslide?

The kind that can strike on a dry day.

In areas where the bedrock is very deep, rainwater can seep deep underground during multiple rainstorms. During a series of repeated heavy storms, water can eventually start to accumulate and build up pressure, Kean said.

The pressure can destabilize an entire chunk of land, causing it to collapse downhill. The landslide can happen slowly, and show warning signs like cracking or subtle movements, allowing people time to escape. But they can also strike rapidly with no warning, even on a rainless day months after the end of winter.