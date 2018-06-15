For L.A.'s Iranian American community, the World Cup means much more than soccer games

For many, the World Cup gives people a chance to sideline politics and unite under the feel-good umbrella of sports diplomacy.
In the current geopolitical climate, fat chance of that.
The World Cup kicked off in Russia after all. (You might have heard a thing or two in the news and all over social media about Russia since the last presidential election.) And one of the other participants in the highly anticipated event is Iran. (Ditto.)
For many of Los Angeles’ Iranian Americans — part of the largest Persian community outside Iran — separating sports from politics is all but impossible. On Friday, Iran’s national soccer team will begin its World Cup play in a game against Morocco.
Many Iranian Americans plan to gather around television screens at home, cafes and bars to cheer on their favorite players. It’s a chance to embrace their culture and roots while supporting Iranians in the motherland — if not necessarily the government, which remains deeply unpopular among many Persians in the U.S.
There are about 87,000 people of Iranian decent in Los Angeles County, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Many Iranians fled the country after the Islamic Revolution overthrew the U.S.-backed Shah Mohammed Reza Pahlavi in 1979, replacing it with a socially restrictive theocracy that now struggles with a disgruntled population and high unemployment.
But despite some Iranian Americans’ loathing of Iran’s conservative and hard-line factions, many still long to return to the homeland.
For Iranian Americans who crave to reconnect to a country that feels distant, the World Cup offers a chance.
A group of young Iranian American millennials with the Farhang Foundation, an L.A.-based nonprofit organization, reserved space at The Parlor, a bar on Melrose, for people to view the opening match.
Around 200 people bought tickets for the event, which sold out early Thursday, said Alireza Ardekani, the nonprofit’s executive director.
“This event reminds Iranians of people back home and teaches the younger generation born here to learn about Iranian culture,” Ardekani said.
Another viewing party is being held at a cafe in “Tehrangeles,” the moniker given to an area in Westwood that is home to many Persians.
But amid the excitement and thrill, geopolitics between the U.S. and Iran still looms over the World Cup, a stark reminder that the two nations’ governments remain bitter enemies.
Earlier this week, Nike announced that the U.S. sportswear company would not supply shoes to Iran’s national team because of sanctions against Iran. The decision comes in the wake of President Trump announcing in May that he is pulling the United States out of the Iran nuclear deal.
Whether Iran loses or wins is not the most paramount thing to many Iranian Americans.
Fred Parvaneh left Tehran when he was 17, five years before the Islamic Revolution. He didn’t imagine that he would never return.
Now 60, Parvaneh can’t wait to watch Iran play in the World Cup. The games will remind him of his late father, who shared with his son an abiding love for the sport.
“My dad was a huge World Cup fan, and I didn’t have much in common with him except for this event,” he said. “It gave us this closeness that was lacking between us. This one particular event brought us together.”
Watching it in Los Angeles surrounded by others that make up the Iranian diaspora will remind him of his roots, he said. For those few hours, Parvaneh said, he hopes to forget the troubles back in the land of his birth.
“Some people have never forgiven the regime for what they’ve done. A lot of people lost their family and possessions,” he said. “Politics doesn’t come into my frame of mind when I’m watching the game. But maybe it will once the game is over.”