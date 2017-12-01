Search for missing San Diego woman turns up remains in Joshua Tree National Park

A search for the body of a San Diego woman who is thought to have been killed and buried in the desert turned up human remains Friday in the “Cactus City” area south of Joshua Tree National Park, authorities said.

The remains, suspected to be that of Julia Jacobson and her dog, Boogie, were found in a shallow grave near the 10 Freeway and Box Canyon Road, the Ontario Police Department said.

Authorities had been searching a 6-square-mile area of the desert since Wednesday. They focused on the area after interviewing Jacobson’s ex-husband, Dalen Ware.

Ware was arrested Oct. 13 by Ontario police on suspicion of murder and is in custody.

Jacobson, 37, was last seen at a 7-Eleven in San Diego about 6:30 a.m. Sept. 7. She texted a friend that night saying she was in the Palm Springs area, and that was the last anyone has heard from her.

Her car was found the following morning not far from her home in Normal Heights.

Jacobson worked at 7-Eleven and was an Army veteran.

