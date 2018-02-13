Fire on Southwest plane at John Wayne Airport triggers evacuation

A Southwest Airlines plane was evacuated at John Wayne Airport on Monday night after a fire in the aircraft's auxiliary power unit, officials said.
A few people sustained minor injuries, though no one was hospitalized, airport officials said on Twitter. Nearly 140 passengers and five crew members used chutes to evacuate.
The flight was departing for San Jose when the fire broke out. The blaze has since been extinguished.
This post will be updated as more information becomes available.
