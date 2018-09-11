Authorities respond to possible active shooter at Kaiser Permanente in Downey

Police are responding to reports of a possible active shooter at Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Downey.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department wrote on Twitter shortly before noon Tuesday that it was sending units to assist the Downey Police Department with “a fluid, emergent situation” at the medical center on Imperial Highway.
Authorities have detained a suspect and are searching the building room by room, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
People in the Kaiser building are being told to shelter in place. It is not clear if anyone was injured.