No evidence that an assault on an elderly Korean woman, which went viral on Facebook, was racially motivated, police say

An 83-year-old Korean woman was assaulted in Koreatown on Wednesday afternoon in an attack that became the subject of a viral social media post, which claimed the assailant had yelled “white power” before fleeing.

But none of the witnesses to the assault told investigators that they heard the suspect, who is now in custody, make racial remarks, said Sgt. Randy Espinoza of the Los Angeles Police Department. The attack is not being investigated as a hate crime, he said.

Officers were called to the corner of Western Avenue and Council Street around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on report of a battery. A witness told officers that the suspect punched the elderly woman in the back of her head, causing her to fall to the ground, according to Espinoza.

The victim suffered a one-inch cut to her left cheek as a result of the fall and had pain in her knee, Espinoza said. Police said it was not immediately clear what motivated the attack.

Patty Garcia, 27, was booked on suspicion of battery and was being held in lieu of $50,000 bail. Garcia yelled obscenities at officers as she was being booked at the LAPD’s Olympic Station, Espinoza said.

In a post that was shared by thousands Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, Facebook user Linda Lee said she was a friend of a witness and wrote that the assailant yelled “white power” and ran off.

The post, which was made private Thursday afternoon, was accompanied by a photo of the victim being treated for injuries on her face, next to a blood-splattered sidewalk.

The victim told investigators through a translator that she was caught off guard and didn’t know what hit her.

victoria.kim@latimes.com

For more California news, follow me on Twitter @vicjkim