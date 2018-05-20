Demonstrators march in Koreatown to protest planned temporary homeless shelter

Hundreds of people waving and carrying signs marched in Koreatown on Saturday to protest a planned temporary homeless shelter in the neighborhood.
Los Angeles police shut down Vermont Avenue from Wilshire Boulevard to 7th Street in Koreatown because of the protest, which was scheduled to run from 4 to 7 p.m., LAPD Sgt. Matthew Meneses said.
Ronald Kim, one of the marchers, told KABC-TV Channel 7, "Mayor Garcetti should have had basic decency and respect to hold a public hearing so the community could voice its concerns about this proposed shelter."
Meneses said the protest started as scheduled and was peaceful, with no arrests or problems reported.