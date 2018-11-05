Costa Mesa fire captain dies days after being hit while off-duty by suspected DUI driver

An off-duty Costa Mesa fire captain who was hit over the weekend while riding his bicycle by a driver suspected of being under the influence of drugs has died, fire officials said Monday.
Capt. Mike Kreza was riding his bicycle east on Alicia Parkway in Mission Viejo about 8 a.m. Saturday when a van struck him. When sheriff’s deputies arrived, Kreza was lying in the roadway, unresponsive, “with visible head and body trauma,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Department and Costa Mesa Fire and Rescue said in a joint statement.
“Words alone cannot describe the immeasurable heartache felt by his friends and family, including his fire family,” Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue wrote on Twitter on Monday. “RIP brother Mike, we love you!”
Kreza was an 18-year veteran of Costa Mesa Fire and Rescue. He had been unresponsive and was listed in critical condition over the weekend before he died Monday.
The Costa Mesa Fire Fighters Assn., the firefighters’ union, wrote on Facebook that Kreza was in training for Ironman Arizona, a triathlon consisting of a swim, bicycle ride and marathon.
The driver of the van, Stephen Taylor Scarpa, 25, of Mission Viejo, remained at the scene and had “multiple prescription medications” in his vehicle, authorities said.
Scarpa was arrested on suspicion of felony driving under the influence and was booked into the Orange County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.